Chances of showers and thunderstorms to start the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Warming temperatures took over the latter half of the weekend with high temperatures ranging in the mid to upper-80’s and up to the mid-90’s on Sunday.

An upper-level ridge remains over the area with strong surface heating, promoting the above-average temperatures to continue through Monday with highs ranging in the mid to upper-80’s and low to mid-90’s. As Wednesday rolls around, low pressure moving South from Canada off in the Pacific will push an upper-level trough to move over the region, cooling temperatures down slightly below average for many areas and promoting drier conditions. It looks like temperatures may cool more as we head into next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy then gradually clearing with lows in 50’s/60’s and 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds then cloudy with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s/60’s. 5 to 10 mph winds and gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

Stormtracker Weather

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and partly cloudy with highs in 80’s.