Children's Museum summer camp students get weather lesson from KRTV meteorologist

The Children's Museum of Montana in Great Falls invited Meteorologist Ryan Dennis to come and give a weather lesson to the Natural Science summer camp students on Thursday, June 29, 2023

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about severe weather and how to stay safe when severe weather strikes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience wind through an air blaster and they got to experience tropical storm force winds through a leaf blower.

If you are a summer camp teacher and are interested in having us teach your campers about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.