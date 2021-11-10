Chillier temperatures for Veterans day, pattern shifts for the weekend into next week

A cold front will make its way across central Montana this evening, increased our wind and decreasing our temperatures heading into Wednesday. Sustained winds will increase to 20 to 30mph gusting to 40-50mph at times with even higher gusts in Glacier and Toole counties. Low temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

On Wednesday, strong winds will continue for the first half of the day and temperatures climb into the mid 40s. Cloud cover decreases with mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day. It stays chilly for Veterans Day with highs in the low 40s and continued mostly sunny skies.

The pattern shifts on Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the western United States. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s on Friday. A few spotty rain and elevation snow showers are possible, especially for southwestern Montana.

Temperatures continue to stay mild and the weather remains unsettled this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50's. Temperatures peak on Monday with highs approaching 60 degrees in some location. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30's during this time. Cloud cover increases on Friday and it will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy for much of the weekend into Monday. There will be chances for showers each day with the greatest risk once again being for southwestern Montana and higher elevations.