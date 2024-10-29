Chilliest air so far this fall for central Montana Tuesday night

Tuesday was much cooler, with high temperatures reaching only the mid to upper 40s. A storm system that delivered accumulating snow to southern parts of the state is now moving east into the Midwest. However, as we approach Halloween, Mother Nature has a few more tricks up her sleeve.

Tonight is set to be quite chilly, marking potentially the coldest night of fall so far. Most areas will see temperatures plummet into the 10s and 20s. As we start Wednesday, we can expect clear skies with temperatures warming pleasantly into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon, although a chilly breeze will persist throughout the day in advance of an approaching weather system.

By Thursday, a Pacific storm system will move over the inland Pacific Northwest, spreading clouds and eventually some rain and snow into the Treasure State. Most of the precipitation holds off until after trick-or-treating time. The Halloween forecast is looking decent overall: temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s and will drop to the mid to upper 30s throughout the evening, with dry conditions and relatively light winds. Clouds will gradually build throughout the evening.

The unsettled weather pattern will stick around into the weekend. While most of the steady precipitation will be observed in the mountains along the Continental Divide and in southwest Montana, the plains can expect more clouds. Temperatures will also cool a bit, with highs mostly in the 40s.

As we head into the first full week of November, another storm system is poised to swing into the area, bringing the potential for more rain and snow. This system will have to be watched for potential lower elevation snow come Election Day. Keep checking back in as the forecast evolves!