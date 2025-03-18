Chilliest day of the week

Tuesday started off chilly in central Montana, with temperatures dropping to 19° in Great Falls. The rest of the day will follow suit, as temperatures only climb into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s, accompanied by a cold northwest breeze. Throughout the afternoon, pop-up showers of rain, snow, or graupel will move across central Montana. These showers should dissipate after sunset as high pressure begins to settle over the region.

High pressure will bring beautiful weather on Wednesday. Daytime highs climb into the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

The wind will begin to strengthen on Wednesday night, first along the Rocky Mountain Front and then across the plains on Thursday. Wind speeds will generally range between 15 and 35 mph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 mph (and exceeding 60 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front). Expect more clouds and a few scattered rain and snow showers, especially in the mountains. Daytime highs will remain in the 40s and low to mid 50s across most locations.

Temperatures will be seasonable for early spring on Friday and over the weekend, with most areas experiencing highs in the 40s and low to mid-50s. The best chance for rain or snow showers will be Saturday evening; otherwise, expect dry conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies each day.

Get ready for beautiful spring weather next week! A stronger high pressure ridge will build over the West early next week, resulting in high temperatures in the 60s for most areas from Tuesday through Thursday. Some spots may even soar to 70° for the first time this year, especially on Wednesday.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News