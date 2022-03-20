Chilly, breezy on Sunday with a steady warm-up throughout the week

Set-up

The cold front traversing the region on Saturday evening leaves chilly air and a gusty breeze in its wake. Breezy conditions continue through Monday before a high pressure ridge begins to build in midweek. The ridge provides sunshine and warmth with some areas making a run for 70 degrees! The ridge begins to break down a bit towards the later part of the week with slightly cooler but still above normal temperatures and returned shower chances.

Saturday night: Scattered rain showers, mixing with snow for higher elevations. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s. Breezy southwest wind at 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Scattered flurries and light snow showers during the morning. Becoming mostly sunny, but remaining breezy. Wind SW at 20-25 MPH gusting to 40 at times. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Monday: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. Wind SW 10-15 MPH. High temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Wind SW 5-10 MPH. High temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mild and sunny. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with some rain showers possible. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High temperatures in the upper 50s.