Chilly, snowy forecast for Easter weekend

Discussion: A few systems will work through the region throughout the next several days providing chances for light, accumulating snow. A steady, warming trend takes shape over the next week. A ridge of high pressure builds over the region warming temperatures up and providing a break from the active weather mid next week.

Thursday night: Scattered, light snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures in the upper single digits and low 10s. Calm wind.

Friday: A few flurries possible in the morning. Decreasing cloud cover during the afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper single digits and lower 10s.

Saturday: Snow showers developing during the afternoon and evening. A coating to 2 inches throughout central Montana. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Snow showers continue overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 10s and low 20s.

Easter Sunday: Some lingering snow showers in the morning with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 10s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

Tuesday: Scattered rain and snow showers. High temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High temperatures in the low to mid 60s.