A mild week, then a big drop in temperatures

WEATHER DISCUSSION: As snow showers begin to clear throughout Sunday evening, skies will gradually clear overnight into Monday morning. However, cloud cover quickly increases as a band of snow showers treks across central Montana around lunchtime on Friday. Snow will be rather short-lived but could quickly reduce visibility and create slick travel.

It will remain unsettled for the better part of the work week with snow shower chances continuing into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. But, a major storm system is expected to impact the region on Friday. An arctic cold front pushes south through the region Friday morning and afternoon. Widespread snowfall accompanies the arctic air settling into the northern Rockies and the High Plains.

There continues to be high confidence (80%+) of colder than normal temperatures toward the end of January and early February. It will likely be some of the coldest air since the late December cold snap.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers taper as cloud cover gradually clears. Temperatures falling into the mid to upper 10s for the Hi-Line and the Helena Valley, low to mid 20s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, followed by increasing clouds and light to moderate snow showers by lunchtime. A bit breezy with a sustained SW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Snow tapers overnight followed by partly cloudy skies. Temperatures falling into the upper 10s and lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A slight chance for light snow showers. A sustained SW breeze at 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Remaining partly cloudy overnight with isolated snow showers. Temperatures falling into the upper 10s and lower 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 10s for the Hi-Line and the Helena Valley, low to mid 20s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Areas of light snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s for the Hi-Line and Helena Valley, lower 40s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana. Continued mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Snow developing during the morning. Areas of blowing snow and low visibility. Temperatures warm to the mid to upper 30s during the morning, falling into the 10s and 20s throughout the evening.