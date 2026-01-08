Highs turn colder Thursday behind yesterday's cold front in the upper 20s and 30s. A chilly breeze will make it feel like the 10s and 20s. Light snow showers are possible overnight into Friday morning across central Montana, with a dusting of snow possible by Friday morning.

Today's Forecast:

Chilly temperatures today, light snow showers possible tonight- Thursday, January 8

High temperatures stay on the cool side on Friday, with highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Then, a warm up is expected this weekend as a large high pressure ridge moves over the West. Daytime highs will be back in the 40s and 50s. The wind will get stronger throughout the weekend, with gusts over 40 mph possible on Sunday.

Near record warmth is expected next weekend with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. A few spots may even hit the lower 60s. However, consistent gusty winds will continue.

