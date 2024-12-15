Chilly temps, possible precipitation across the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Precipitation such as snow and rain makes its way into the forecast through Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with lows temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s. Winds will be on the lighter side tonight around 5 to 10 mph before picking up again tomorrow.

Stormtracker Weather

An upper-level disturbance that passed through the region on Saturday produced snow along the Montana and Idaho border. Precipitation will continue to expand north to North-Central MT into Sunday.

Warm surface temperatures will likely produce rain across North-Central MT as well. Rain will transition to a wintry mix/snow overnight, becoming mostly snow Sunday morning.

There is a slight chance for light freezing rain along the Hi-line region (particularly Liberty, Hill, and Blaine counties) Sunday morning.

Stormtracker Weather

For Sunday, expect to start the day off cloudy before mostly sunny skies increase. Breezy to gusty winds increase as well along the Rocky Mountain Front and the North-Central MT plains as low level jet winds increases behind this low pressure system.

Wind gusts will likely be around 40 to 50 mph widespread. Behind this system, another smaller trough moves through Monday bringing another round of light snow to much of the region Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

This active pattern doesn`t stay long, as an upper-level ridge builds in again keeping drier weather and milder temperatures through the rest of the work week Wednesday onward.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow mix tonight and tomorrow morning. Cloudy with lows in 20’s and 30’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Rain and snow mix through the morning, tapering off through the afternoon. Cloudy to start, then gradually becoming mostly sunny then mostly clear. Highs in the 30’s/40’s and lows in 20’s. Breezy, gusts up to 40/50 mph.

Stormtracker Weather

MONDAY: Snow likely. Increasing clouds then cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow in the morning. Highs in 20’s/30’s and lows in teens/20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in 30’s/40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. Wind gusts up to 30/40 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy/mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s.