It is icy and slick across central Montana as temperatures have fallen into the single digits and teens. Clouds gradually increase Tuesday, with highs in the 30s for central Montana and mid to upper 20s in northeast Montana.

MTN News

Today's forecast:

Chilly with increasing clouds Tuesday, snow showers return tonight- Tuesday, November 25

Light snow showers develop tonight into Wednesday morning, primarily in areas south of Great Falls and around Helena. A dusting to an inch of snow may accumulate in the lower elevations, with 1 to 3 inches possible over the mountain passes. Roads will become slippery, and bridges and overpasses could be icy for the rest of the area. Wednesday will be dry and mostly cloudy, with high temperatures in the 20s for northeast Montana and mid to upper 30s or lower 40s in central Montana.

Another round of snow arrives on Thanksgiving and lasts into Friday. A band of snow develops along a warm front Thursday morning and pushes northeast across central Montana during the afternoon. A more widespread round of snow moves in overnight Thursday into early Friday morning as the main storm system moves in. A few inches of snow is expected for the lower elevations. There is definitely going to be travel impacts across the region, especially Thursday night into Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 20s for the Hi-Line and the 30s for central Montana on Thanksgiving Day. A cold front will maintain a chance of snow showers into Friday, with very frigid temperatures, highs in the upper teens and lower 20s.

We'll see the chance for snow showers this weekend as temperatures fall significantly. High temperatures only reach the 10s and low 20s both days and temperatures may drop below zero for the first time this season in some locations Saturday night. Most areas will fall into the single digits above zero.

