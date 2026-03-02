Clear skies expected for Tuesday morning's Total Lunar Eclipse in Montana

March kicked off with unseasonable warmth in Montana, reaching a high of 60° in Great Falls. A weak disturbance passing through southern Montana will bring more clouds to Helena, but the rest of the area will see more sunshine and mild temperatures on Monday. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Early Tuesday morning, we have a full moon and total lunar eclipse starting at 4:04 a.m. through 5:02 a.m. Right now, mostly clear skies are expected across central Montana with temperatures falling into the 30s and a 5-15 mph breeze. For more details on the eclipse, click here.

The warm, dry weather will continue into Tuesday, but winds will pick up to 10-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s in central Montana, and the upper 40s to lower 50s in northeast Montana.

Another weak weather disturbance will bring a few scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers by Wednesday, especially Wednesday night as a front moves across the area. By Thursday and Friday, high temperatures drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures warm up again for the weekend, with highs returning to the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will also increase on Friday afternoon and remain very gusty through the weekend, with the strongest winds expected Saturday into Sunday.

