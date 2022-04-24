Clearing out and warming up on Sunday

Saturday night: A few, lingering showers are possible, especially to the east. Clouds begins to clear towards daybreak. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Discussion: Blizzard conditions continue overnight in far eastern Montana as the spring storm pulls northward into Canada. Snow begins to wind down around daybreak and the gusty winds will also begin to decrease.

A ridge builds in Sunday into early next week providing pleasant and spring-like weather. Although it will be short-lived as a Pacific cold front makes its way through central Montana Tuesday evening. Showers and breezy conditions can be expected as a result of the frontal passage.

There have been model inconsistencies with a potential, late week storm. With some showing lesser impacts to the state and others showing another round of lower elevation rain and mountain accumulating snow. It does look like conditions turn cooler and unsettled towards the end of the week.

Sunday: Clouds decreasing in the morning, making way for sunny to mostly sunny skies throughout the remainder of the day. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Remaining mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Increasing clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers developing during the evening. High temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Becoming breezy throughout the night.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Sustained WSW breeze of 20-25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s overnight.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers possible in the evening, especially in the mountains. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Friday: Rain and snow showers likely, especially for southern Montana. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few, lingering rain and snow showers. High temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50.