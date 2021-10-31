Clearing skies for Aurora viewing, mostly sunny and brisk for Halloween

A high pressure will glide southeast across the state this evening clearing out the cloud covering and ushering in one of the coldest nights of the season. Low temperatures will be in the 10's and 20's, with areas experiencing snow cover dropping to near the zero mark. A low temperature of 18 is expected in Great Falls, skies will gradually clear.

This is one of the best chances that we have had to see the Aurora Borealist (Northern Lights) in a while, so definitely try and check them out if you can! In order to get the best viewing, make sure you are as far away from city lights as possible. The prime viewing time frame has moved back a bit and now looks to be after midnight. The good news is this will allow more time for cloud cover to clear up.

Any moisture on the roads will freeze up tonight so be mindful of slippery travel Sunday morning. Halloween is going to be very chilly with highs only reaching the upper 30's and low 40's. As you are heading the kids out for trick-or-treating, be sure to bundle them up with a couple of layers as temperatures will be following through the 30's and into the 20's during prime trick-or-treating time.

A steady warming trend starts for the work week. Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 40's. High pressure is nearby for much of the week keeping us dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures warm into the upper 40's and low 50's for Tuesday with low to mid 50's for Wednesday through Friday.