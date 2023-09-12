Cloud cover and isolated showers today

Happy Tuesday!

Today will have partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few isolated showers/thunderstorms generally during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain warm in the upper 70s and low to upper 80s. A little breeze will be around in central Montana and gusts can get up to 30 mph in northeastern Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Wednesday will see slightly cooler temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in locations east of I-15. A bit of a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday a ridge will start to develop over Montana bringing sunshine and dry conditions. Mostly sunny skies are expected, but temperature highs will be the coolest we experience this week ranging in the 70s.

Friday’s temperatures start to warm up once again with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Friday will also have sunny skies and dry conditions.

Headed into this upcoming weekend and into the start of next week on Monday, sunny skies persist and dry conditions remain. Temperature highs will warm in the 80s and upper 70s with a little breeze as well, sustained wind speeds will be between 5 and 20 mph.