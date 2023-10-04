Cloud cover, mild temperatures, and breezy conditions.

Happy Wednesday!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 10am today until 11pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Temperature highs today in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Thursday will have decreasing clouds with some isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers. Cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s. Windy in eastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

With Friday comes the COLD! During the morning, low temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Likely, a widespread frost Friday morning along with the cold. Later in the day will see warming temperatures with mainly sunny skies and dry conditions. Highs expected in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

The cold will soon be forgotten with AMAZING weather for the weekend. Sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s and upper 60s. Breezy on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warm with highs in the 70s. Breezy conditions, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mostly dry. Breezy conditions remain with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures cool a bit with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.