Clouds and rain expected in the afternoon and evening hours today and tomorrow

Happy Tuesday! For today and tomorrow expect increasing cloud cover with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around mainly in the afternoon and during the evening hours. Some mountain snow is also possible along and west of the Continental Divide. Cool temperature highs for both days in the upper 50s, 60s and low 70s. A little breezy in most spots with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine around. Not much wind, high temperatures in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday will have increasing clouds, showers, and storms becoming more numerous as the day progresses. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday and the 60s on Saturday. The breeze will be back with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday will be another beautiful day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Mostly dry conditions expected with highs in the 70s.

Monday will bring partly to mostly sunny skies, isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 70 and low 80s.