We'll continue with our cool, cloudy and showery weather pattern on Friday, with highs running 5-15 degrees below average across the area. This system brought extremely beneficial rainfall to the fires burning in southwest Montana, including the Windy Rocky Fire northwest of Helena. Today, the showers will shift further north with the focus of the steadier showers over north central Montana. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in central Montana, low to mid 70s in the Helena area, and low to mid 80s in northeast Montana.

MTN News

Check out our Labor Day weekend forecast:

Clouds give way to sunshine and very warm weather for Labor Day weekend- Friday, August 29

Labor Day weekend will start off with some patchy fog in central Montana and lingering clouds and showers in eastern Montana. It will quickly clear out with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Then, it gets pretty hot for Sunday and Labor Day with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. High pressure will provide sunshine and light winds both days.

Temperatures will trend cooler for the middle of next week as highs will drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A weak disturbance could trigger a few showers and thunderstorms across the plains on Tuesday. Otherwise, next week looks mostly dry.

