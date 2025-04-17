Cloudy, chilly Thursday before sun comes back

It was a wintry morning across Montana, as many areas woke up to fresh snow, and the entire state had chilly temperatures in the 10s and 20s. East Glacier received 9 inches of snow, while Stanford picked up 2.5 inches. For today, expect scattered brief rain or snow showers, possibly mixed with some graupel, throughout the day. Daytime highs will only reach the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

We will dry out and warm up on Friday and Saturday, with lots of sunshine likely on both days. However, some evening clouds are expected on Saturday as the next disturbance approaches the area. Temperatures will rise from the 40s and 50s on Friday to the 60s on Saturday.

Easter Sunday is going to be pleasant for the first half of the day, followed by increasing clouds and scattered rain and mountain snow showers during the evening. It will cool down a bit, with temperatures in the 50s and a breeze sustained between 10 and 20 mph.

We can expect unsettled weather to start the next work week. Rain and mountain snow showers will continue, with snow occasionally mixing in at lower elevations on Monday and Tuesday. Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

