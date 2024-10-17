Cloudy & cooler; Fall weather is here!

What a difference a day makes in Big Sky Country! On Wednesday, Bozeman hit a record high temperature of 81°, but today the city will likely receive its first accumulating snowfall of the snow season.

Temperatures will be around 15-25° cooler than yesterday. Expect a soggy, breezy, and chilly day, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. A cold front passed overnight, leading to this abrupt shift in weather, as a larger low pressure system takes hold.

As a line of showers moves into eastern Montana, rain and mountain snow will persist throughout the day in other areas. Winter storm conditions are anticipated in the mountains south of I-90, making for slick travel on some mountain passes today and tonight.

Additionally, temperatures will plummet this evening, resulting in one of the chilliest nights of the fall season so far, with many locations dipping into the mid and upper 20s. This could lead to the first hard freeze of the season, so make sure to complete any last harvests from your garden today.

The clouds will gradually clear from west to east on Friday, with a sunny but cool afternoon. This weekend, expect the winds to pick up as temperatures begin to moderate, reaching the 60s and ultimately the 70s, all under abundant sunshine.