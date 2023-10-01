Cloudy, rainy, and chilly conditions continue

The weekend began on a chilly and cloudy note and that is going to continue into the night. Mostly light rain is expected this weekend as well as below average temperatures. This is due to a high amplitude upper-level trough centered across the Pacific coast. As that trough begins to move eastward, it will eventually break off into a closed low in the Southwestern portion of the United States before opening back up and shifting Eastward early next week. This impact means cooler than average temperatures through early next week. Breezy on Saturday along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Northeastern Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. A bit breezy on Sunday as well with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Expect temperatures to warm slightly on Monday and Tuesday, but with the trough still in place, scattered rain and high mountain snow will still be in place.

MTN News

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and cloudy with lows in the upper 30’s to 50’s. A bit breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph at times.

SUNDAY: Showers likely with cloudy skies. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 40’s. Gusts up to 20 and 30 mph before lightening up during the night.



MONDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Gusts up to 20 and 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Gusts up to 20 and 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of showers. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s to 40’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s.

