Cloudy, cooler, and incoming moisture for our region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: One last round of 90-degree highs before the temperatures begin to wind down ahead of a warm, 70-degree weekend. Today across Central and North Central Montana, highs were in the mid to upper-80’s and 90’s with partly sunny and mostly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures to fall into 50’s and 60’s for nighttime lows.

Upper-level ridging is still hanging in strong over Eastern Montana, driving yet another day of warm and above average temperatures to North Central and Central areas. While monsoonal moisture begins to move into the state again today, mostly only Southwestern Montana and a small bit of far Eastern Montana will see the extent of it. Although on current radars, there are isolated showers that have already begun hitting portions of Central Montana. Throughout the next couple of days and into the weekend, the system will begin to make it’s way up to North Central Montana as well.

The heaviest rainfall is expected along the Rocky Mountain front and Southwestern Montana tomorrow on Friday, with possible flooding potential. While rainfall totals over the weekend are unclear, localized heavy rainfall due to stronger storms are going to be monitored closely, especially in poor drainage and low-lying areas. Smoke and haze looks to improve over Central and North Central Montana over the weekend as well.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. Lows in 50’s and 60’s. 5 to 20 mph winds becoming light after midnight.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 9 mph winds becoming calm after midnight.

SATURDAY: Showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. 5 to 1o mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs near 80 and lows in 50’s.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs near 80.

