Cold air continues for the Hi-Line; Weak weekend storm

A warm and dry weather pattern continues in central Montana today, while a boundary over north central Montana keeps colder air pooled to the north. Daytime highs will reach the 10s and 20s on the Hi-Line and upper 30s to mid 40s in central Montana.

MTN News

MTN News

A weak system moves through on Friday, bringing breezy conditions to central Montana and light mountain snow showers along and west of the Divide. Wind gusts of 30-45mph are possible for the Rocky Mountain Front and Highway 200 corridor.

MTN News

A warming trend continues through Saturday, with some areas reaching 50°. Another weak system passes through, bringing more breezy conditions and light mountain snow Saturday into Sunday. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible in central Montana, with light accumulation possible on the Hi-Line and in the mountains.

MTN News

Next week, temperatures will cool into the 20s and 30s, with a quiet weather pattern settling in as a high pressure ridge builds in by mid-week. A warming trend is expected for the second half of the week, with unseasonably mild and dry weather leading up to Christmas.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News