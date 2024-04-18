Cold and breezy today and Friday

Happy Thursday!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Thursday.

Today skies will be partly cloudy with a few snow/rain showers around, mainly along the Divide, around the Helena area, and in northeastern Montana. Winds will once again be gusty today with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. The strongest wind will be east of I-15. Chilly temperature highs today in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Friday will be cold again with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Wind speeds will be breezy, especially east of I-15, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers around.

Saturday will be a beautiful day. Temperatures warm up to around average for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There will also be a lot of sunshine and little wind around.

Sunday and Monday skies will be partly cloudy with a few scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around. Conditions will be breezy on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and a little breezy on Monday with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures with highs in the 60s. Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening hours. Warm temperatures will also be around with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.