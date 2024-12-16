Cold and windy night with snow possible for some areas

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A cold night is on the way for North Central MT. Most low temperatures will be below freezing in the teens and low to mid 20’s. Expect increasing clouds and breezy conditions tonight with wind gusts up to 40 mph through the overnight hours. To start off the work week, high temperatures will stay in the chilly 20’s and 30’s for Monday with mostly cloudy/cloudy skies. Expect winds to be on the lighter side however around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

An upper-level trough exits this afternoon, resulting in the widespread light snow from earlier today to diminish. All winter weather advisories that were in effect last night have ended. Patchy fog will be possible in Hill/Blaine counties tonight. Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, the next upper-level trough will move into Western MT by the late afternoon hours, resulting in another round of light snow. Winter weather statements will be issued for the most likely areas to receive a few inches or more of snowfall during this period. Snowfall will be the most impactful over the Northern Rocky Mountain Front and then across the higher elevation areas of Central MT and SW MT. Snowfall amounts of around 2 to 4 inches are likely in many of these areas, with isolated higher amounts at ridge tops. The probability of 1 inch of snowfall at lower elevations is generally less than 30 percent, so NWS has no winter statements planned at this time. Snowfall might impact the evening rush hour on Monday.

Most of the snowfall diminishes by Tuesday morning, but scattered snow showers are likely to continue into Wednesday for mountain areas. By Wednesday afternoon, a strong westerly flow develops aloft. This will result in the potential for strong winds along the east slopes of the Rockies and across Central MT. High wind statements will likely be needed for this event. Then, an upper0-level ridge of high pressure is expected to build in by the end of the week and into the weekend, resulting in mostly dry conditions, along with mild temperatures.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with low temperatures in the teens and 20’s. Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Snow likely. Increasing clouds then cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in teens/20’s. 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow mainly in the morning. Highs in 20’s/30’s and lows in teens. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in 30’s/40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. Wind gusts up to 40/50 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy/mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 30’s.