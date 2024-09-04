Cold front brings breezy conditions and less smoke

September kicked off with unseasonably warm temperatures across the Treasure State. However, a disturbance moved in, cooling temperatures to the mid-80s by Tuesday, and upper 70s to low 80s expected for Wednesday as the system shifts further east.

A cold front drops in from the north on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing the potential for gusty thunderstorms east of I-15. Ahead of the front, smoke will increase, but skies will clear after it passes. The wind will also pick up throughout the afternoon, with gusts exceeding 30mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 3:00pm to midnight on Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, a high pressure ridge will rebuild from the west, leading to the return of hot and dry conditions, with temperatures expected to soar into the upper 80s and low to mid-90s through the weekend.

As the high pressure ridge gradually shifts east, a Pacific low will strengthen off the West Coast early next week, bringing our next opportunity for some showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. By late next week, a low-pressure center is likely to move through, potentially resulting in a more significant cooldown and increased chances of precipitation.