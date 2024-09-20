Cold front brings gusty winds and chilly overnight lows

Happy Friday! It is going to be a cooler and breezy afternoon with a cold front passing through during the afternoon. Daytime highs will hit the mid 60s to low 70s for north central Montana and low to mid 70s for eastern Montana.

Gusty winds and scattered showers are likely this afternoon and evening, especially for the Hi-Line. Cool northwest flow will send temperatures into the 30s in many locations by Saturday morning. Some of the colder areas may see some patchy frost, especially west of I-15.

Another system will bring shower chances and cooler temperatures Sunday night into Monday. Then, much warmer and drier conditions arrive for the middle of next week. High temperatures could climb into the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.