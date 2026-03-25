Winds will pick up as a strong cold front approaches, elevating fire weather conditions during the afternoon and evening. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of central and southern Montana, including the Helena area.

Wednesday Morning Forecast:

Cold front brings gusty winds, fire danger and sudden drop in temperatures- Wednesday, March 25

MTN News

Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 50s and lower 60s, but falling into the 40s during the evening. A few showers along the front, switching over to bursts of snow Wednesday night into Thursday as temperatures fall into the 10s and 20s.

MTN News

MTN News

There will be a brief cooldown on Thursday, with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s, along with a chilly west-northwest breeze. Temperatures rebound to the 50s on Friday, with sunshine and lighter winds. High pressure builds back in for the upcoming weekend, bringing beautiful spring weather for the last weekend of March, with high temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s.

By the middle of next week, there's increasing confidence for a pattern shift towards cooler, wetter weather across the state.

MTN News

MTN News