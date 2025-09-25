Cold front brings gusty winds, slight cooldown on Friday

Another gorgeous day with a lot of sunshine. Warm with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s on the Hi-Line and the Helena area and mid to upper 80s in central Montana. It's also going to get a little breezy in the afternoon with wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front and 10 and 20 mph across the plains.

Check out the forecast:

Warm through the weekend but pattern change next week to start October- Thursday, September 25

A cold front passes through late tonight into Friday morning, so we'll have some clouds around Friday morning, followed by a quick return to sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will be around 10 to 15 degrees cooler, with highs generally in the 70s. Gusty winds develop following the frontal passage, with wind speeds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front. Winds across the plains will range from 10 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

A spectacular weekend of weather coming up as high pressure builds back in. We'll have warm and dry weather with high temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s. Saturday will be somewhat breezy, especially for the Rocky Mountain Front, where wind speeds will be between 15 and 30 mph. It should also be overall great weather to check out the fall colors in the mountains as they are expected to reach peak over the next week or so.

A more potent system will move into the West next week. It will start off very nice on Monday, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s and sunny skies, but it will become progressively cooler and more unsettled through the middle of the week. High temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday, and into the 60s on Wednesday.

