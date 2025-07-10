Cold front brings relief from the heat and gusty winds

We've a very hot couple of day across the Treasure State. Havre has hit 100° for the past two days, and it got as hot as 107° in eastern Montana. Today, increasing clouds and a few scattered showers are expected in the afternoon as a cold front slowly drifts south across the state.

The front gives us some relief from the heat as temperatures only reach the 60s and 70s for the Rocky Mountain Front, the low to mid 80s in central Montana and upper 80s and low 90s in eastern Montana. A bit of smoke has drifted into northern Montana, including the Hi-Line, from fires burning in eastern Washington. However, this smoke will likely only linger until early afternoon, when the cold front shifts winds to the north-northwest, pushing the smoke southward.

Widespread gusty winds will accompany the cold front, with gusts over 40 mph possible across all of central and eastern Montana. Sustained winds will range from 15 to 30 mph.

Friday is going to be an exceptional day weather-wise, with lighter winds, sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Then, it heats up for the weekend with temperatures hitting the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Another system is going to cool temperatures down next week and increase chances for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will generally be in the 70s and 80s for the first half of next week.