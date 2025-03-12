Cold front brings showers and wind Thursday

Good Wednesday morning! It’s going to be another day with clouds but mostly dry conditions. However, we have some sunshine in our forecast later this week! Today will also be fairly mild, with daytime highs in the 50s for most locations. A lighter wind is expected throughout the day, generally between 5-15 mph.

Then, a cold front moves through tomorrow afternoon, bringing showers, gusty winds, and a burst of snow in the higher elevations. A rumble of thunder is also possible as the line of showers moves through. The wind will be stronger ahead of the front, with speeds between 10-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph possible (50 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front). Daytime highs will reach the 50s and low to mid 60s throughout central and eastern Montana, while it will be slightly cooler in Helena, where temperatures will only reach the 40s and low 50s.

Following the cold front, it will be noticeably cooler on Friday. Nonetheless, we can expect some sunshine with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Daytime highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

This weekend will be cooler than recent weekends, with daytime highs generally in the 30s and 40s on Saturday and in the 40s and 50s on Sunday. This will be accompanied by partly to mostly cloudy skies and widely scattered rain and snow showers. The wind will remain between 10-20 mph on Saturday, but will pick up on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 15-30 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph.

The cooler, unsettled, and breezy weather will continue into St. Paddy's Day (Monday) and Tuesday, with temperatures cooling off a bit into the 30s and 40s.

