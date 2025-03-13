Cold front brings showers and wind to central Montana

A cold front is moving into central Montana. There is steady snow falling along the Divide and we can expect scattered rain showers as the front moves across the plains. Areas south of Helena and in the higher terrain can expect a burst of snow as the front passes through. The cold front will continue tracking east throughout the afternoon and evening. As it moves into milder air in eastern Montana, instability may even lead to isolated thunderstorms. Colder air will quickly move in tonight, causing some of the rain in northeastern Montana to switch over to snow, with accumulations of up to an inch possible.

MTN News

MTN News

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies today and tonight, which could unfortunately impact visibility for tonight's lunar eclipse. Daytime highs will reach the upper 40s in the Helena area, the low to mid 50s in north central Montana, and the low to mid 60s along the Hi-Line east of Havre.

MTN News

The majority of snow accumulation from this system will occur in western and southwestern Montana, where valleys can expect a coating to a few inches of snow, while the mountains may receive up to a foot of snowfall. In the mountain ranges of central Montana, a coating to a couple of inches is expected.

MTN News

Winds will remain strong behind the cold front, with sustained speeds between 15 and 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Elsewhere, sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

In far northeastern Montana on Friday morning, there will be some snow, which could make roads a bit slick. Throughout the afternoon, widely scattered rain and snow showers are expected, especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. It will be noticeably cooler, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most areas. Breezy conditions are anticipated in the morning, gradually diminishing in the evening as winds shift to the northwest.

Expect a chilly start to the weekend, with temperatures dipping into the teens and low to mid-20s Saturday morning. Some scattered rain and snow showers may linger, but nothing too substantial is expected. Saturday will remain cool, with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A steady southwest breeze of 10-20 mph will develop in the afternoon, with possible gusts over 40 mph. Sunday will be slightly warmer, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Cool and unsettled weather will continue into St. Patrick's Day (Monday), with scattered rain and snow showers likely, accompanied by mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to reach the 40s in most areas.

On Tuesday, there will be morning clouds followed by clearing in the afternoon, leading to sunshine and drier conditions heading into Wednesday. Daytime highs are expected to be in the low to mid 40s on both days.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News