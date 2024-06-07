Cold front brings slightly cooler temperatures

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A cold front moving through the region will cool temperatures down that previously expected for Northern portions of the state. For areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-line, highs will reach into the upper 60’s. More Central portions of North Central Montana will see highs around average in the 70’s while places around Helena will see the highs well above average, continuing in the 80’s. Lows tonight will be in the 40’s and 50’s.

A Northwesterly flow aloft will persist through the first half of the weekend, while a cold front slowly moves southward. This will initially bring northerly breezes and variable cloudiness to northern areas before the front moves deeper into the southwest and cools things down there Saturday night into Sunday. Generally dry weather is expected until later Sunday afternoon and evening when a passing shortwave brings chances of shower and thunderstorm activity with peaking coverage on Monday.

Transient ridging is likely to move in on Tuesday, boosting temperatures to around 10 to 15 degrees above average back into the 80’s for most of the region. The mid-week period may see cooler temperatures closer to average and increased winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the evening. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in 80’s.

