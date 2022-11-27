Cold front brings snow squalls and much colder temperatures Sunday

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloud cover, with scattered snow showers developing around daybreak. Temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s. An increasing, southwest breeze sustained at 15-25 MPH gusting to 45 MPH at times.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and windy with scattered snow squalls. Accumulation generally under an inch, with higher totals possible under snow squalls and in higher elevations. Quickly changing road conditions and reduced visibility in snow squalls. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, falling through the 30s and 20s during the afternoon. Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 10s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 10s. Chilly overnight with temperatures falling to -5 to 10 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and frigid. Highs in the upper 0s and lower 10s. Temperatures falling to -10 to 5 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Snow showers developing overnight as temperatures fall to -10 to 10 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely. Highs in the 0s on the Hi-Line, with low to mid 20s for the rest of central Montana. Temperatures falling into the 0s overnight.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 10s and lower 20s. Frigid overnight with temperatures falling to -10 to 5 degrees.

SATURDAY: Chance of snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 20s.