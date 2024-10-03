Cold front brings very strong winds Friday night

Today started off with noticeably cooler temperatures following yesterday's cold front. On Thursday, we can expect calmer winds along with seasonable temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s.

As we head into Friday, temperatures will warm ahead of another approaching cold front, with daytime highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will also pick up throughout the day, with gusty winds developing along the Rocky Mountain Front by Friday afternoon. Stronger gusts push eastward into the evening and overnight hours, potentially reaching 70mph for the Rocky Mountain Front and 50 to 60 mph will be common across central and eastern Montana. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning for the entire region.

On Sunday, as the winds gradually diminish, high temperatures will cool to the mid and upper 60s. A ridge will begin to rebuild and strengthen over the West, bringing warm and dry conditions that last into next week. In fact, we can anticipate unseasonably warm weather with highs approaching 80 degrees, along with breezy conditions at times throughout the week.