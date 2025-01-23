Cold front will bring widespread snow Thursday night

Happy Friday Eve! It is another gusty morning in north-central Montana, especially west of I-15, where winds have gusted to 40-50 mph. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Eastern Glacier Park and the adjacent plains and foothills in Glacier, western Pondera, and western Toole counties. Gusts of 60-75 mph are possible within the warning area, while gusts over 40 mph are expected elsewhere. Though it will be breezy across central Montana, temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in most areas, reducing the threat of blowing snow.

A cold front will bring widespread snow tonight through Friday morning, starting on the Hi-Line after sunset and moving south throughout the overnight hours. Here's a look at the potential snowfall by Saturday morning:

Most locations will receive a coating to 3 inches of snow, but heavier snowfall is expected along U.S. 87 from Armington Junction to Lewistown, where 3-6 inches will pile up, and up to a foot of snow may accumulate in the mountains. Snow showers will continue Friday into Friday night. Blowing and drifting snow will lead to poor visibility, as wind gusts are expected to reach 30-40 mph. Be prepared for difficult travel conditions in some areas tomorrow night through Saturday morning, and consider delaying travel if possible.

Temperatures will be colder on Friday, with most areas reaching the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. Saturday will be quite chilly but dry, with high temperatures in the upper teens to low and mid 20s. Nighttime temperatures will drop into the -0s an 0s.

A very pleasant stretch of weather is then expected from Sunday through Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warming temperatures. Finally, some snow melt is likely in Lewistown! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Sunday and in the mid 30s to low 40s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will be breezy, with sustained winds between 10-25 mph and stronger gusts exceeding 30 mph.

