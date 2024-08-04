Cold front cooling things down

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It was another afternoon of hot temperatures where the highs reaching up into the mid to upper-90’s and even 100’s today. Expect low temperatures tonight back down into the 50’s. Some good news is on the way for those who aren’t a fan of the heat because some significant cooling is in the forecast starting tomorrow. While upper-level ridging has remained in place for most of the day today, it will slowly shifting eastward. Moisture along the western portion of it had allowed a few showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, primarily across the plains of North-central Montana though without much precipitation. A Canadian cold front will slip southward into the region with the passage of the ridge resulting in a much-appreciated drop to temperatures for most areas heading into Sunday.

For Sunday, expect high temperatures returning in the upper 70’s and 80’s with some cloudy skies and remaining haze. Precipitation will be more widespread as added moisture in the flow aloft and at the surface works back into the area. Chance of showers and thunderstorms will be expected with possible gusty conditions.

Heading into Monday, a brief window of upper level ridging will build back in allowing temperatures to trend closer to normal once again. Moisture will still be a possibility with chances of showers and thunderstorms continuing. Wildfire smoke will be around through the period. Tuesday is shaping up to be a bit more active day from a thunderstorm perspective. As quickly as ridging builds in Monday, an upper level disturbance will track from The Pacific Northwest toward the Northern Rockies starting Tuesday morning increasing chances for thunderstorms in North Central Montana.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with widespread haze. Mostly cloudy with lows in 60’s and gusts up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms with widespread haze. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

Stormtracker Weather

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny with highs in 80’s.