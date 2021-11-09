Cold front ushers in strong winds tomorrow night, cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday

Skies remain clear to mostly clear tonight, which means our temperatures plummet. We wake up to upper teens and lows 20s Tuesday morning. However, our temperatures do rebound during the day as highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

A cold front approaches from the west throughout the day, reaching us by dinnertime. There will be scattered rain and snow showers, especially further west. The winds pick up immediately following the frontal passage. Gusts in excess of 45mph are likely in Great Falls, with higher gusts possible northwest.

The high winds carry us into Wednesday morning but calming headed into the evening. We are briefly cooler for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Wednesday and Thursday's overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's.

A warming trend starts Friday and heading into the weekend with mid to upper 50s likely Friday through Monday. A few spots could hit 60 degrees on Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s during this time.