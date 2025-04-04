Cold & snow gives way to weekend warm-up

MTN News

It has been a chilly, snowy, and breezy few days across central Montana, but the weather will be improving quickly today and especially this weekend. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. Skies will stay mostly clear as a high pressure ridge slowly builds in from the west.

MTN News

A phenomenal weekend is ahead as temperatures continue to warm and sunny skies persist. With an upper-level ridge overhead, winds will stay fairly light, although a wind gust of 20-30 mph is possible for the Rocky Mountain Front down through Cascade and Judith Basin counties. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and low 60s on Saturday and upper 50s and 60s on Sunday.

MTN News

Clouds will build on Monday as a Pacific cold front approaches. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions and daytime highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

Pleasant spring weather continues into Tuesday and Wednesday, however temperatures will cool a bit. Daytime highs will generally be in the 50s and low 60s. A couple of weak disturbances will bring widely scattered showers and breezy conditions.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News