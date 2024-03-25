Cold temperatures and lingering snow showers to start the week

Happy Friday!

Today skies will be partly to mostly sunny with lingering snow showers around, especially during the morning. High temperatures will be cold ranging from the 20s to the low 40s. Conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph.

Tuesday will have a bit more cloud cover in central Montana and sunnier skies in northeastern Montana. There will be a chance of some snow showers before noon, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will still be cold ranging from the upper teens to the mid 40s. A light breeze will also be present.

Wednesday an upper-level ridge takes control of our weather bringing sunny skies to our viewing area. Temperatures will be around average for this time of year with most locations in the 40s and 50s. Eastern Montana will be the coldest in the upper 20s. Conditions will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Temperature highs in the 30s and 40s. Breezy around 5-20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow. High temperatures in the 30s and 40s with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Weekend: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with chances of snow. High temperatures ranging in the 30s and 40s in most locations.