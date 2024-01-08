Colder and more snow showers on the way this week

Happy Monday!

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for east Glacier Park Region from 5am Tuesday until 5am Thursday. 10 to 20 inches of snow accumulation is possible with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Portions of western Montana will have a warning in effect 11am/4pm Monday until 11am Wednesday or 5am Thursday. 3 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevation and 12 to 20 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the higher elevations. Wind gusts are possible up to 45 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and northwestern Montana starting 5pm Monday/ 5am Tuesday until 5am Thursday/ 8pm Tuesday. 2 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible with wind gusts up to 50 mph. For portions of southwestern and western Montana a winter weather advisory is in effect now until 5am/11am Wednesday for 2 to 7 inches of snow in the lower elevation and 10 to 17 inches in the upper elevation.

A High Wind Warning and Watch is in effect for portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. Winds out the west will be between 35 and 45 mph with wind gusts possible up to 65 mph.

Today skies will be partly to mostly sunny with increasing clouds into the evening. Today will be a bit of a transition day. Last weekend brought snow to our area and starting early tomorrow morning more snow and cold temperatures will enter our viewing area. Today however, wind will be breezy in central Montana and along that Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speed between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts are possible up to 40 mph. Temperatures will be mild in the 20s and low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow clouds increase and chances of snow showers increase as well. Scattered snow showers will work through the state with a chance of rain as well. Winds become more widespread with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 with winds gusts between 40 and 50. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and 40s but will drastically drop headed into Wednesday as an arctic front enters Montana.

WEDNESDAY: Snow likely and mostly cloudy. Highs in 20’s and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

THURSDAY: Snow likely and mostly cloudy. Highs in single digits and lows below zero.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy. Highs below zero.

SATURDAY: Chance of snow. Partly sunny and cold with highs near -3 degrees.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of snow. Partly sunny and cold with highs in the single digits.