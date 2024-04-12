Cooler next week after a beautiful and warm weekend

Happy Friday!

Today skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana this morning. Around Helena skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Conditions will be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front, in central Montana, and in northeastern Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Just a little breeze, between 5 and 15 mph, will be elsewhere in our viewing area.

This weekend will have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally Saturday morning/evening and Sunday afternoon/evening. It will be a bit breezy on Saturday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph and a little breezy on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the 70s and mid to upper 60s.

Monday skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon/evening. Temperatures cool down starting next week with highs ranging from the mid 50s to the low 70s. Gusty winds will also be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Tuesday will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered areas of snow and rain around. It will be a lot colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the low 50s. Gusty winds will also be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Wednesday snow is likely. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the 30s and upper 20s and conditions will be breezy. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph. Thursday skies will be mostly cloudy with snow showers around. High temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s. It will also be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.