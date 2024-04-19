Cold temperatures today with a warming trend this weekend

Happy Friday!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6pm Friday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for adjacent plains east of the Rocky Mountain Front from Sunday morning until Sunday evening.

Today temperatures will be cold due to a cold front from Canada. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, and the strongest wind will be in northeastern Montana. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers around.

Saturday will be beautiful with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There will also be a lot of sunshine and little wind around.

Sunday skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. The wind will be gusty again with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, strongest wind will be along the Rocky Mountain Front. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s.

Monday will have partly cloudy skies with scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and high temperatures will be in the 50s.

Tuesday skies will be partly to mostly sunny, conditions will be dry, and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the evening hours. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Thursday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the evening hours. Warm temperatures Thursday with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Conditions will be a little breezy too with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.