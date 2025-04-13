Colder temperatures, gusty winds, and rain and snow chances

A moist southwesterly flow aloft along with a low-pressure system races through Central/North Central Montana and brings a quick round of scattered and showers, wet snow, and gusty northwesterly winds tonight into Sunday. The combination of the winds and snow should exert short term impacts tonight and Sunday morning.

2 inches of snow or more is expected in the Glacier National Park area and over the Little Belts/Bears Paw Mountains. 70% chance of 6 inches of snow or more over the Little Belts. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect in areas with the highest confidence for impactful snowfall persisting for at least 4 to 6 hours, resulting in the Little Belts and the Bears Paws going in the advisory while leaving the Glacier National Park area out for now. The combination of snow and northwesterly winds gusting over 40 mph at times may cause short term impacts including slushy/slippery roads, significantly reduced visibility, and isolated power outages. The heaviest snow should fall late tonight into Sunday morning.

The strongest winds are expected over the Sweet Grass Hills and for areas east of a Great Falls to Havre line. A high wind warning was sent out for central and eastern Fergus County where there is higher changes for wind gusts over 55 mph.

Tomorrow, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures a bit cooler than today in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Windy conditions persist through tomorrow before calming down in the evening. Expect morning chances of precipitation before drier conditions settle in.

Warming temperatures and dry conditions will start the upcoming work week off, with most lower elevation high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Unsettled conditions return once again for the second half of the week.

