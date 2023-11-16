Colder temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s today

Happy Thursday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier National Park area until 9am Thursday. 1 to 6 inches of total snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations and 6 to 12+ inches of total snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 40 mph.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9am Thursday. Wind out of the north with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph with gust up to 30 mph possible.

Today clouds will decrease from this morning into the afternoon with some lingering snow showers this morning that should exit Montana before the noon hour. Temperature highs will be colder with highs in the 40s and upper 30s today. Gusty conditions will be along the Rocky Mountain Front up to 40 mph and a bit breezy elsewhere with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow skies will be mainly sunny, and temperatures will be mild. Highs expected in the 50s and upper 40s with a breeze around as well. Sustained wind speeds expected between 10 and 20 mph. Saturday will mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 50s and upper 40s. Also breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday the cloud cover increases with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some scattered areas of rain and snow, especially during the morning and evening. Gusty winds will be around as well with gusts up to 50 mph possible. High temperatures are expected in the 40s and low 50s.

Starting next week Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. High temperatures will be in the 40s and upper 30s. Breezy conditions will be around in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. High temperatures expected in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.