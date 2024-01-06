Colder weather settling into the Treasure State

WEATHER DISCUSSION: That classic Montana winter weather is beginning to catch up to us as a cool down in temperatures begin. Today, highs reached into the mid to upper 30’s and 40’s for the area. Areas of light snow tapered off towards the evening as some drier air works its way into the area in the wake of a cold front that pushed through this morning.

A weak upper-level ridge will slide overhead tonight and tomorrow bringing temperatures back into the upper 30’s to 40’s. However, clouds will increase through the day Saturday, with light snow beginning to develop across the area towards the evening with not much snow accumulation. Snow will linger into Sunday morning but will end from north to south as the next cold front slides through the area. Active weather looks to amplify again on Tuesday as a potent shortwave trough pushes into the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it a more significant round of snowfall and finally breaking the overall warm winter we have had so far.

MTN News

After a relatively mild day on Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s, most areas across the plains will likely struggle to get out of the single digits. Once this arctic air mass settles into the area, it will likely have some staying power as forecasted highs remain in the single digits to below 0 through the remainder of the work week. Additional light snow events will be possible through the end of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in 20’s and 10 to 20 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Snow likely in the evening. Partly sunny then cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in teens. 10 to 20 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in the 20’s and lows in the single digits. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in single digits. Breezy, 20 to 30 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Snow likely and mostly cloudy. Highs in teens and lows below zero.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy. Highs in single digits and lows below zero.

MTN News