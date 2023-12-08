Colder, with lingering mountain snow in some areas

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Cooling temperatures continue today as highs only reach into the 30’s with lows in the upper teens and 20’s. The rest of Friday will see increasing clouds and subsiding upper-elevation snow. A broad, somewhat disorganized upper-level trough is overhead and slowly shifting eastward across the Northern Rockies and Northern Great Plains, helping to support generally light snowfall across portions of the region this morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for higher elevations across Western and North Central Montana. This will be in effect until 3 pm this afternoon with possible slippery road conditions.

The back end of the aforementioned upper-level trough will swing across and east of the area tonight. Any snow that lingers into this afternoon and evening looks to be minor. Dry conditions will then take up most of the weekend for North Central Montana. Upper level ridging moves in and exits quickly Saturday evening as a series of upper level disturbances move across the region. Winds will strengthen across North-central Montana into Sunday. The strongest winds look to remain along the Rocky Mountain Front out to the Cut Bank area, where a High Wind Watch remains in effect. The upper level disturbances will allow for periods of mainly mountain snow Sunday into early next week. At this point, most snow looks to fall along the Continental Divide and across the mountains of Southwest and Central Montana.

FRIDAY: Subsiding mountain snow and increasing clouds. Partly cloudy to cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the upper teens and 20’s. 5 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds then mostly cloudy with highs in the 30’s/40’s and lows in the 20’s. Increasing winds and windy. Gusts could reach 60 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow and rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. Windy.

MONDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s/30’s.

