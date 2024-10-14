Mild and dry through the next couple of days

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Mild/warm and dry conditions continue through the first half of next week. Highs today remained in the 60’s and 70’s with lows tonight back in the 40’s. Mostly clear skies will be around for the rest of the night, with the winds remaining on the lighter side, around 5 to 10 mph for most areas.

An upper-level ridge will continue to bring above average warmth and dryness to the area through Wednesday. Tomorrow, expect the high temperatures to warm back into the mid to upper 70’s and 80’s with continued sunny and clear skies. Monday will likely be the warmest day of next week.

Stormtracker Weather

Heading into the middle of the week, southwesterly flow aloft increases winds Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of an oncoming cold front and trough. A concern Wednesday will be fire weather concerns due to mild and dry conditions with the addition of the winds.

Most areas will see some chance of precipitation with showers along with the cold front passage Wednesday night. Additional moisture is possible Thursday though primarily in mountainous locations. Mountain snow looks to fall as low as 5000 feet. Temperatures towards the latter half of the week will also be colder thanks to the cold front, with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. Next weekend, temperatures look to warm up a little, back into the 60’s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 40’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

Stormtracker Weather

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy. Highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of night rain. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Breezy, 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and mountain snow. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.