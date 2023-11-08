Conditions turn mainly dry today and tomorrow

Happy Wednesday!

A lake wind advisory is in effect until 8pm Wednesday for Fort Peck Lake. Winds out the northwest will be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts possible up to 40 mph.

Today will have mostly to mainly sunny skies. A few isolated snow/rain showers are possible during the morning, but most locations will remain dry. Some scattered showers are possible in northeastern Montana this afternoon tapering off before the evening. Another gusty day with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, gusts possible up to 40 mph. Highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny and mainly dry. Less wind with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. High temperatures Thursday will be in the 40s and low 50s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains. Temperature highs in the 40s and low 50s with a breeze in some areas. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph are in the forecast.

To start off the weekend, Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Sunday expect warmer highs in the 50s. Breezy conditions remain with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

To start next week, Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, dry, and mild with highs in the 50s. Breezy as well, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon and evening rain and mountain snow showers. Cooler temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.