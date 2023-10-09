Continued above-average highs for Monday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The weekend kicked us off right on this beautiful Monday. The temperatures remained above-average for Saturday and Sunday and that good luck will carry on into Monday. The highs are expected to be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s for North Central Montana, with sunny skies and dry conditions to boot. This nice weather is courtesy of an upper-level ridge that is still hanging out above the Northern Rockies.

This reign of calm conditions will soon end abruptly however as that upper-level ridge is broken down due to an oncoming upper-level disturbance and an upper-level trough beginning to make its way into our region. For Tuesday, expect those temperatures to decline into the upper 60’s for most of the area with cloudy skies and probable rain on the way. Tuesday through Thursday will see these, cooler and wetter conditions continue as those temperatures decrease around 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time in October. The precipitation will begin in the western portion of the state and eventually make its way over to North Central Tuesday afternoon/evening. Some higher-level mountain snow also has a possibility of occurring.

On into the weekend, we will see that precipitation begin to die out. Dry conditions for Friday and onward, but those highs won’t warm up much. Expect them to stay in the 60’s with hopefully clearing skies that will allow to see the Annular Solar Eclipse happening in the morning on Saturday.

An Annular Solar differs from a regular Solar Eclipse because it is when the moon doesn’t fully cover the sun, leaving a “ring of fire” looking shadow in the sky. Montana will be in that 60% to 70% range, still allowing a great view of the event. It is recommended not to look directly in the sun however, make sure to wear good protective eyewear.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY/INDIGENOUS PEOPLE’S DAY): Sunny then increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70’s to 80’s and lows in the upper 40’s. Winds speeds around 5 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain, with partly sunny then mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60’s to 70’s. Winds around 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s to 40’s. Winds around 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the 60’s.

